NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.
NVDA stock opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
