NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 445.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 376.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

