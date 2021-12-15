NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 223.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,465,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $303,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,959 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

