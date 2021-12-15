NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $256.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average is $207.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 129,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 123,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.