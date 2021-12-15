O3Swap Trading Up 8% This Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.30 or 0.07851706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,079.87 or 0.99953311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002544 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

