Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 645,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,492. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

