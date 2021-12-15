Octopus AIM VCT to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OOA opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £189.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.70. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.72).

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

In related news, insider Neal Ransome purchased 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,780.98 ($14,247.36).

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.