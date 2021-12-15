Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 550.6% from the November 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 2,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

