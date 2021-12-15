Odeon Capital Group Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Buy

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.25 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.
NYSE C traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,100. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.
In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
