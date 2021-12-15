Odeon Capital Group Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Buy

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.25 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

NYSE C traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,100. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

