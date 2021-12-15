Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

OPAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPAD opened at 7.02 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 6.27 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.76.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

