OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,811. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

