OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.85

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 8032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

