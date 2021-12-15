OLD National Bancorp IN Has $234,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Insulet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Insulet by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.86. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -567.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

