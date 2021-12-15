OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $459,130. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

