Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.99. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.75.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

