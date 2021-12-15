Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce $595.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.50 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 67,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

