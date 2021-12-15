Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $117.20

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.20, but opened at $111.40. Omega Flex shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 92 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,915,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

