Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.