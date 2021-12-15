Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

