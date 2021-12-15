Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “
Shares of ONCY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
