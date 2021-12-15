Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 429.7% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTLC stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,150. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

