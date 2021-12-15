Ontology Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.50 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $613.87 million and $94.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00214664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002943 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00642877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066372 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

