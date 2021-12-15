O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $33.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $36.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $667.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $683.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.28. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

