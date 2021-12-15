Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 29,888 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

