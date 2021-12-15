Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 533.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 239,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.