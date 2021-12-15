OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. 8,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,386. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

