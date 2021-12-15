Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OUT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

OUT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 924,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

