Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OUT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
OUT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 924,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.