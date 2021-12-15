Ownership Capital B.V. Has $365.13 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 4.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.95% of ResMed worth $365,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $254.76. 4,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,545. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $260.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

