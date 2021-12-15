PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

