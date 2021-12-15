PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.
PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.