PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $62.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

