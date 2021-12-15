Palladium Partners LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average is $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

