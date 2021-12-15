Palladium Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

