Palladium Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,301,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $17,272,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

