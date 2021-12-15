Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.05

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as low as $31.99. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.