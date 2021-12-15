Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.89

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.89 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.96). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,697,143 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.89. The stock has a market cap of £505.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

