Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Trading 0% Higher

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

PRXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

