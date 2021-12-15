Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 29,189 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.