Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Vectrus worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEC. State Street Corp increased its position in Vectrus by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after buying an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vectrus by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vectrus by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vectrus by 363.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

