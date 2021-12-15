Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

