Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 325.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chase worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCF. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 31.5% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chase by 160.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chase by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,800 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

