Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIND. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

