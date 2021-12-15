Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 19,570 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

BND stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

