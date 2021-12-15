Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:PKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.82. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

