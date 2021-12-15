Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $138,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $558.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

