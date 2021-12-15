Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.