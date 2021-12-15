Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

