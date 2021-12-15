Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

