Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

PPL stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.