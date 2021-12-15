Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 312,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

