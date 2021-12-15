Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.14. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 84,989 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

