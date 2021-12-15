ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $628.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $628.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,608.67 or 0.98936851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.70 or 0.01047609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

